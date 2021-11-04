By Moses Ndhaye

The government has explained the current hike in the cost of fuel prices which the country is facing.

According to Frank Tukwasibwe, the commissioner for petroleum distribution at the ministry of Energy and Mineral development, the country is enjoying a stable supply, implying the causes are external, and the global energy demand has shot up in the last few months as global economies reopen and activities are revived from the 2020 global economic ditch that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He, therefore, asked the community to bear with the situation, because the prices are still competitive in the region.

Recently, fuel prices hit a new high, with a litre of petrol going for as high as 4,450 Shillings while diesel was quoted at 3,999 Shillings at various fuel stations.