The Minister of State for Investment and Privatization, Ms Evelyn Anite has disclosed that government will use the upcoming Uganda- United Arab Emirates (UAE) business summit to interest UAE investors in 4 sectors of the economy.

Among them will be commercial agriculture, ICT, tourism, and minerals.

Speaking to journalists at the Uganda Media Centre on Friday, minister Anite said presentations will be made to them during the summit slated to be held in Munyonyo next week (10th-13th October).

“We’ll be making presentations to them and we’ll be doing B2B deal-making sessions with the multi-billion companies from UAE and the Ugandan companies,” Anite said on Friday.

She added that following the last Investment and Business Summit in UAE last year, government has registered a commendable success.