By Ritah Kemigisa

The Minister of State for Energy Okaasai Opolot has revealed that government cannot intervene and has no control over the skyrocketing fuel prices.

Addressing journalists at the Media centre, Opolot says the increasing fuel prices is a global trend arising from the high prices of crude oil internationally.

He adds that as a government they have no resources to subsidize the consumers adding that the fuel prices in Uganda remain cheaper compared to our neighbouring countries and globally.

The ministry’s spokesperson Solomon Muyita meanwhile says government can only intervene if the fuel prices go beyond the reserve price set by government.

Muyita has not revealed the set reserve price for fear of influencing dealers to further hike the fuel prices

The prices of fuel in the country have hit a record high with a litre of petrol going for as high as shs 4600 and shs 6000 in Island districts according to the Buvuma Island County MP Robert Migadde.

Yesterday the deputy speaker of parliament tasked the ministry of energy and mineral development to provide the statement over the rising prices of fuel.