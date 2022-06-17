By Ivan Ssenabulya

The government has been warned that the lack of preparedness in local governments, for the Parish Development Model, is likely to affect the poverty alleviation program.

The government allocated Shs 1trillion for the Parish Development Model in the next financial year budget 2022/23.

Speaking to KFM, Kimanya-Kabonera MP Abedi Bwanika says though the program is good with the capacity to support 70% of million Ugandans in farming, little has been done to prepare beneficiaries in parishes.

According to the local government ministry, each of the 10,500 parishes across the country will receive shs100 million in the next financial year as a revolving fund.