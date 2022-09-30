The 28th Uganda international trade fair is set to go ahead despite the outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) which was detected on September 19th in the country and has so far claimed 5 lives.

The trade fair organized by the Uganda Manufacturers’ Association (UMA) is on average expected to host about three million people with about 300,000 visitors daily and it will run from 3rd till 10th October 2022 at the UMA show grounds in Lugogo, Kampala.

While addressing journalists in Kampala, Dr. John Baptist Waniaye, the commissioner emergency services at the Ministry of Health said all suspected cases from Mubende district where the index case of the Ebola Sudan strain was registered have so far turned out to be negative after tests.

He has meanwhile urged members of the public not to put down their guard against infectious diseases by observing all health Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Meanwhile, Deo Kayemba, the UMA board chairperson says this year’s trade fair marks 60 years milestone of Uganda’s independence and reflection of the economy growing from subsistence tance to a commercial one.

The trade fair will run under the theme “Harnessing economic recovery through local sourcing and deepening value chain integration.”

A total of 920 exhibitors, of which 800 are Ugandan and 120 international have so far secured stalls.