About 800 enterprises under the Lohana Indian global community are exploring business opportunities in Uganda.

The Lohana International Business forum, a four-day symposium that started on Sunday, March 19, 2023, has brought together over 700 delegates from 27 countries and 110 cities across the globe.

Morris Rwakakamba, the board chairman of Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) tells KFM that this is a grand opportunity for the country in terms of revenue because they project that once established, each of the 800 Lohana enterprises will create about 700 direct jobs for Ugandans among other gains.

He says the sectors targeted include; agriculture, mining, and the hospitality industry.

While addressing the group, President Yoweri Museveni boasted of Uganda’s peace, further urging them to invest more in the country.

“It will be very easy for you to invest in Uganda and be profitable. Uganda is a land of 3 Ps: Peaceful, Pleasant and Profitable. That is your Uganda. You are welcome and you will have the best,” President Museveni said as he concluded addressing the Lohana International Business Forum.

Some of the already established businesses in Uganda under Lohana include; Mehta Group, Ruparelia Group, and the Picfare Group among others.

The Lohana Indian Community has been in Uganda for over 150 years and according to UIA’s Rwakakamba, they have a global network of USD 40 billion.