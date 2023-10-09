Industrialists have been advised to extend their reach and explore business opportunities beyond Uganda.

The call has been made by Mr. Deo Kayemba, the Uganda Manufacturers’ Association (UMA) board chair ahead of an eight-day Industrial bench marking tour to Turkey, scheduled to take place from the 12th to 19th October 2023.

Kayemba says in so doing, manufacturers will not only secure markets for their local products but also gain exposure to international best practices, cutting-edge technologies, and innovative ideas that can fuel our industry’s growth.

“We aim to create markets for raw materials and machinery, foster investment partnerships, build essential business contacts, and facilitate the exchange of valuable knowledge and experience. We are taking a significant step forward in connecting Ugandan manufacturers and traders with the global market and establishing partnerships that will drive economic growth in our nation,” noted Mr. Kayemba

In 2021, Uganda’s exports to Turkey stood at USD11.7 million, with key commodities including coffee, tea, tobacco, and fruits.

Turkish exports to Uganda, including; machinery, electronic products, and home appliances, amounted to US$53.1 million.

The tour is jointly organized by UMA, in collaboration with the Uganda Embassy in Ankara Turkey, the Embassy of Turkey in Uganda, and the Uganda National Council of Commerce and Industry (UCCI).