Insurance companies are partnering with higher institutions of learning to increase the number of industry experts in Uganda.

The campaign spearheaded by Prudential Uganda, one of the insurance companies operating in Uganda was launched in Kampala today Friday, October 2021 mainly targeting students taking Actuarial Science and other insurance-related courses.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign code-named “Prudential Actuarial support scheme”, Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe said it will help address the shortage of Actuarial Science experts in the country.

Meanwhile, Prudential Chief Executive Officer, Tettech Ayitevie says the scheme will also reward the first five Actuarial science students with $500 upon graduation and scholarships for certification examinations.

Actuarial Science is the profession concerned with the application of mathematical, statistical, probabilistic, and financial theories to solve real business problems.