By Moses Ndhaye

The Insurance Regulatory Authority has asked insurance companies to adopt new technologies that can foster wider market access.

Ibrahim Lubega Kaddunabi, the Authority’s Chief Executive Officer, says currently insurance penetration in Uganda is still below 1% compared to other countries in the region, which is a growing concern.

While addressing operators of insurance companies in Uganda, Kaddunabi said embracing technology will not only help the respective companies address the various operational challenges but will also improve services in the sector.