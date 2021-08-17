By Moses Ndhaye

Kampala Capital city Trader’s Association (KACITA) is developing a diversification strategy to encourage traders to invest in other sectors rather than depending solely on trade.

According to the newly appointed Acting KACITA chairperson, Thadius Musoke the association among other things will encourage the traders to invest in the agricultural sector as a strategy to mitigate the negative effects of the COVID -19 pandemic.

He also noted that they are currently holding talks with arcade landlords to ensure that they waive off the rent arrears for the time traders spent not working during the lockdown.