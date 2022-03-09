By Prossy Kisakye

City Traders under their umbrella body, Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA), have askd the government to allow them to import goods whose prices are high in the country.

Speaking to the media at their offices in Kampala, the Association’s chairman, John Nagenda Musoke, attributed the unfair rise of Ugandan goods to a lack of competition from producers.

He said all goods whose prices have skyrocketed here can be imported at fair prices to reduce the burden put on consumers.

Currently, the bar of soap which is locally made is sold between shs8000-10000, and cooking oil one liter is now at 9500-10000.