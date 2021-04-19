By Damali Mukhaye

Finance minister Matia Kasaija has been forced by the MPs sitting on the budget committee to withdraw the 2021/2022 budget statement over inconsistencies in the figures.

Kasaija alongside other senior ministry officials and National Planning Authority were appearing before parliament’s Budget Committee to defend the Shs41.3trillion budget for the financial year 2021/22.

However, Kasaija was under attack by committee members who accused him of reading a different budget framework from the one parliament approved in January.

According to Muwanga Kivumbi, one of the committee members, the budget parliament approved was in line with the National Development Plan (NDPIII) but the statement that was being read by Kasaija is totally different.

The Chairperson of the Committee Amos Lugoloobi says that they cannot discuss the statement that is inconsistent.

Kasaija in return has accepted to retract the statement and return later with all answers needed.