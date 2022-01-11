Kenya has suspended all inbound and transit passenger flights from the United Arabs Emirates.

The suspension takes effect fromJanuary 10, for a period of seven days.

“Inbound and transit passenger flights from UAE are suspended for a period of seven days. We are doing this to reciprocate a ban on Kenyan passenger flights to UAE,” Kenya Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.

The ban comes a few days after Dubai suspended flights from Kenya citing fake COVID-19 certificates.

According to the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), most passengers from Kenya were testing positive yet they had negative COVID certificates.