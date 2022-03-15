By Ritah Kemigisa

Fuel prices in the country are likely to further spike following a decision by Kenya transporters to increase the cost of transporting cargo from the port of Mombasa to other destinations by 5%.

The decision according to the Kenya Transporters Association Chairman Newton Wang’oo is in response to the decision by government through the energy and petroleum regulatory authority increased pump prices for petrol and diesel by 5% per litre.

Newton says an increase in the cost of fuel directly affects the cost of transportation.

He adds that fuel costs contribute up to 35% of total direct transport costs and indirectly affects other costs like tires and spare parts.

He meanwhile says as transporters they can no longer sustain an increase in costs and have this increased the charges to help cargo owners in the road transport sector survive.