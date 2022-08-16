The Eastern Africa grain council runs to train over 200,000 farmers on good post-handle practices to keep grains free from Afrotoxine.

The team leader of the Eastern Africa Grain council Paul Ocuna says the training is being done to respond to the demands of the regional market, where Kenya rejected Maize from Uganda and Tanzania on grounds that the grain products had Afrotoxine.

He says without proper training for the farmers and dealers, the market of grains from the region will continue to be affected.

He says the East African Community member States instituted standards for the sale of maize and this stipulates that the maize should have a moisture content of 13.5% to allow it to access the market.