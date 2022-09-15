The executive director of the Uganda Manufacturers’ Association (UMA), Daniel Birungi has revealed that they expect Kenya President, William Ruto to grace and launch the 28th Uganda International Trade Fair at the UMA show grounds on 3rd October 2022.

Speaking during the signing of the event’s memorandum with platinum sponsors, Birungi said they expect President Ruto to launch the 8-day event which will be closed by President Museveni.

“This year-round there is even a twist in it because expenditure has e moved to also incorporate hosting presidents and heads of state of different countries who are going to be visiting the trade fair. At the opening ceremony we anticipate to have His Excellency the President of the Republic of Kenya (Mr. William Ruto) to open the event, and the closing ceremony will be His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda (Mr. Yoweri Museveni) along with other heads of state.” Mr. Birungi noted

An official from UMA told KFM that the association invited Ruto and he said he will come with three other heads of state from East Africa.

Members of the public will be required to pay Shs10,000 each to attend the trade fair that will run under the theme, “Harnessing economic recovery through local sourcing and deepening value chain integration.”

UMA officials say about 90% of the available stalls for 1,000 local and international exhibitors have been booked.