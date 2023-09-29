A section of local companies engaging in the manufacture of steel-related products such as barbed wires has asked the government to ban the importation of the products in a bid to protect the local market.

They argue that locally produced products are enough for the market.

The State Minister for Trade, Mr. Francis Mwebesa says government will not institute the said ban till it is satisfied with the quality and quantity of products that the local companies are producing.

“Currently, the amount of barbed wires which is being imported here is because you have to improve on the quality of your wires. I’m making this remark that you must continue so that we cover the whole spectrum,” Mwebesa said.

The minister made the remarks while addressing investors at Tembo Steel Industries.