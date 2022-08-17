Traders in Uganda have warned of a looming crisis due to the growing political uncertainty in neighboring Kenya.

Despite Kenya having William Ruto as the president-elect, there remains a split by four dissenting electoral commission officials who have disowned the poll results labeling them as unconstitutional.

Just yesterday, Azimio’s Raila Odinga also rejected the poll results declaring them null and void, and has since considered court action.

Reports from Kenya indicate that there are small pockets of violence in Kisumu and Eldoret that have been managed well by security.

Speaking to KFM, Jjemba Mulondo, the Vice-chairperson of the Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) says over 4,000 trucks are stuck at the Kenyan port of Mombasa due to safety concerns among the truck drivers.

Mulondo says the country is likely to witness price hikes of some commodities due to limited supply until the truckers and the business people are assured of their safety and their goods.

Yesterday, the National Security Advisory Committee of Kenya urged Kenyans to resume their daily activities as the government continues to ensure the entirety of the country is safe and secure.