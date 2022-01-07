By Samuel Sebuliba

The Kampala lord mayor Erias Lukwago has warned the KCCA technical team to cease all aggressive operations on street vendors until all existing laws are consolidated or risk facing legal consequences.

According to Lukwago all existing laws ranging from Trade licensing act of 1959, Local government street vending by- laws and Trade ordinance 2006 do not stop street vendors from working but rather call for gazzetting of areas for them.

He said that before enforcing trade order in the city, enough and affordable working space must be created for small-scale traders in line with existing laws and by-laws.

He said that for desired trade orders to be achieved, more markets must be built as well as modernizing existing ones to enable traders have enough working space.

Smart city – the enforcement team of KCCA tussled it out with street vendors in Kampala leaving many injured and others arrested.