Low consumption has continued to affect Uganda’s coffee prices and the incomes that the farmers are supposed to earn.

According to the chief operating officer at the private sector Foundation Grace Nshemeire –Gwaku it is unfortunate that many of those who grow coffee do not even know the taste of their own product.

Nshemeire made the remarks during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the private sector foundation and the Uganda coffee Development Authority to promote local coffee consumption.

She says those who have been tempted to devour the product, only eat the roasted cherries for special events as a symbol of the covenant between the families and individuals.

As a result, the country’s coffee consumption has stagnated at less than 3% compared to Ethiopia which consumes more than 50% of what they produce.

