The Minister of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, Ms Betty Amongi has appointed a new Board of Directors for the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) for a 3-year term.

Dr. David Ogong has been appointed Chairperson of the Board, replacing Dr Peter Kimbowa whose 3-year tenure elapsed on September 1, 2024.

The Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi also joins the Board, replacing Patrick Ocailap.

Richard Bigirwa also joins as a workers’ representative under the National Organisation of Trade Unions (NOTU), replacing Lwabayi Mudiba Hassan.

The Minister also reappointed Aggrey David Kibenge representing the Ministry of Gender, Labour & Social Development.

Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha and Annet Mulindwa Nakawunde have also been re-appointed and will represent employers under the Federation of Uganda Employers (FUE).

Other appointees are Dr. Sam Lyomoki and Penninah Tukamwesiga representing workers under the Confederation of Free Trade Unions (COFTU), and Annet Birungi, representing workers under the National Organisation of Trade Unions (NOTU).

Patrick Ayota, the NSSF Managing Director will continue to serve as an executive member of the Board.

Addressing the new Board at an inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, Amongi challenged them to adhere to corporate governance principles and ensure the growth and profitability of the Fund.

“I would like you to pay attention to Section 4 (4) of the NSSF Act, which says that “the Board shall ensure that there is secure, profitable and effective financial management of the Fund for the benefit of the workers and the country at large. It is now your responsibility to keep the tradition of excellence that the Fund has enjoyed over the years,” she said.

Speaking about his appointment, Dr. Ogong pledged to maintain the track record of the Fund’s exemplary performance over the years.