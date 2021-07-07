By Benjamin Jumbe

The Director-General of the National Agriculture Research Organization (NARO) Dr Ambrose Agona has been directed to coordinate a team of experts and find possible ways of getting good quality seeds for grape farmers in the country.

The directive came from the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Frank Tumwebaze who said it should be done within two months and report back to him.

The minister was on a one-day field visit to grape farmers at Nyakayojo and Katojo Cells in Mbarara City South Division, acting on the directive of President Museveni.

Meanwhile, Dr Agona said NARO would use the committees that farmers have set up to gather the metrics and data concerning the land each farmer in this project has.

He also promised the minister that NARO would be doing more sensitization of farmers on more ways of handling wine grapes in a bid to produce quality outputs.