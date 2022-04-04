By Benjamin Jumbe

The ministry of foreign affairs has asked the ministry of finance and cabinet to reinstate its budget for travel abroad in the next financial year 2022/2023.

The ministry of finance last year indicated that over Shs 200bn had been recovered after implementing budget cuts on travels abroad in the budget for this financial year from 321 entities.

The ministry indicated that foreign affairs had been affected by a Shs4.5bn budget cut.

However, the minister of state in charge of regional affairs John Mulimba says travel abroad is a requirement for the ministry and so if the budget is suppressed they have no work.

He now wants the government to review the priorities of different ministries so they can fulfill their mandate.