Manufacturers and sellers of mobile phone devices say the post Covid-19 effects have affected smartphone adoption among communities especially those in developing countries, Uganda Inclusive.

Recently, UN Women said the high cost of digital devices hindered women from embracing digital transformation in developing countries.

However, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Tecno Uganda, Joseph Etiang, said although the cost of digital devices remained high, there was a high drop as well in income flow caused by the Convid-19 pandemic.

Etiang said as an obvious reason, this affected vulnerable communities like women to find difficulties in accessing digital devices.

He was speaking at the launch of Spark 10, a new mobile phone handset in Kampala.