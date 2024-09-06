The saving culture among Ugandans is steadily improving, as the current statistics indicate that collective investment schemes in the country have registered a growth rate of 50%.

The chairperson of Old Mutual Investment Fund Group –Uganda Prof. Samuel Ssejjaaka says the majority of Ugandans are now saving in financial assets.

“The picture is, that Ugandans are saving more. They are learning that there is more value in saving/financial assets. There are other alternative ways of saving other than buying land, a house, etc nd the methods have been proven viable,” he said.

Addressing investors of the Old Mutual Investment Group during their annual General meeting he revealed that the investment fund registered a growth of 53% in 2023, reaching over Shs1.7 trillion in assets up from Shs1 trillion in 2022.