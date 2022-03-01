By Ritah Kemigisa

Members of parliament have tasked the government to explain the rising prices of essential basic commodities in the country.

The prices have increased by over 80% with a bar of soap currently going for as high as shs 7000, a litre of cooking oil at shs 10,000 among others.

The MPS have tasked the government to come up with a short-term solution to the crisis before the situation gets out of hand.

Raising a matter of national importance, the Kampala central MP Muhammed Nsereko said many Ugandans are worried given the prices which they can barely afford.

Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi has informed parliament that manufacturers have decried the 10% import duty on raw materials which they blame for the rising prices of soap.

The Minister of State for Finance in charge of General Duties has asked parliament to give them more time to investigate the matter and come up with a comprehensive statement.