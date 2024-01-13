With Uganda poised to host the highly anticipated 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77 + China Third South Summits, MTN Uganda has been designated as the official telecommunications partner to provide essential internet connections.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT, Dr Amina Zawedde, today communicated the government of Uganda’s appreciation to the telecommunication company.

She says working in collaboration with the Uganda Communications Commission, and the Ministry of ICT, MTN has provided 500 “tourist” sim cards with free voice (120 minutes) and a superfast data (5G) combo to ensure that delegates enjoy Uganda’s widest voice and data service.

The tourist sim innovation was pioneered by MTN during the 2nd Uganda – South Africa Trade and Investment summit held in September 2023.

Welcoming delegates to the Republic of Uganda, MTN’s Chief Executive Officer, Ms Sylvia Mulinge noted that “Uganda is not just a location for MTN; it is our home. And, in turn, MTN is a home for Uganda. We warmly welcome all delegates to the Pearl of Africa, and invite you to experience the warmth, beauty, and potential that our beloved nation embodies. MTN Uganda is honored to be recognized and designated as the official telecommunications provider of the NAM/ G77 Summits; and we are committed to ensuring their success”. She went on to affirm that, “this collaboration is the evidence of our dedication to playing a crucial role in fostering unity, the economic growth of our country, and overall well-being of its people”.

Hon. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, expressed gratitude for MTN’s exceptional dedication, stating, “We thank MTN for continuously investing in the progress of our country both in the sector and through other collaborative initiatives with the government.”

The Non-Aligned Movement is a forum of 120 developing countries that advocate for peace, security, and development. Founded in 1961, it aims to promote cooperation among nations, independent of major power blocs.

The Group of G77 + China is a coalition of developing nations established in 1964 that focuses on economic cooperation and sustainable development.

It aims to promote the collective interests of its member countries and enhance their negotiating capacity in international forums.

China, as a major global power, plays a significant role in international affairs and has observer status at the G77.

This significant gathering is set to bring together global leaders and stakeholders from the 15th to 20th of January 2024 and the 21st to 23rd of January 2024, for the NAM and G77 + China Third South Summits, respectively.