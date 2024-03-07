MTN Uganda has set aside Shs403 billion for its shareholders as dividends for the year ending 2023, translating into Shs22 per share. The proposal is contained in the company’s financial results for 2023 which returned a revenue growth of 16.6% percent.

The MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer, Sylvia Mulinge described the end-of-year company performance as resilient considering the “uncertain and evolving local and global macroeconomic conditions.”

“If you look at the amount that we pay to the government in terms of our tax contribution, it has also gone up to Shs 1.1 trillion, growing by 19.2% over the period,”she said.

She says the company also recorded an increase in net profit from Shs406 billion to Shs493 billion for the same year ending 2023.

She says voice performance remained on the growth trend, mainly due to what they call solid growth in the customer base.