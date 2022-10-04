MTN Uganda’s new Chief Executive Officer, Sylvia Mulinge has assumed office, replacing Wim Vanhelleputte who was promoted to a regional executive role responsible for MTN Group’s West African markets.

Mulinge becomes the first female to head Uganda’s largest telecommunication company.

Unveiling her to the press this morning, MTN Uganda Chairman, Charles Mbire expressed confidence that the new CEO will help drive the telecom’s 2025 strategy of leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

The key priorities in this strategy include; building the largest and most valuable platforms, driving industry-leading connectivity operations, creating shared value, and accelerating the company’s portfolio transformation.

“We are therefore very confident that our new CEO’s passion for transforming customers’ lives, leadership, and women empowerment using technology will help drive our accelerated growth, positioning MTN for greater relevance ahead,” Mbire noted.

On her part, Mulinge expressed readiness to watch out for competition and build on her predecessor’s achievements and work with all stakeholders, government inclusive to have a conducive operating environment, close the digital divide, and ensure that everyone benefits from a modern connected life.

“I am ready to build on my predecessor’s achievements and steer MTN Uganda to greater heights through strategic partnerships and leveraging MTN’s brand as the most trusted and valued in Uganda,” Mulinge vowed.

Prior to joining MTN Uganda, Mulinge served as the Chief Consumer Business Officer at Safaricom PLC since. (2018)