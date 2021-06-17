By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni and his Democratic Republic of Congo Counterpart Felix Tshisekedi have reiterated their commitment to promoting trade, investment and common infrastructure as well as deepening integration among the people of the African continent.

This was during a ground – breaking ceremony for the construction of the road infrastructure between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo at Mpondwe in Kasese District and Kasindi in North Kivu Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The two Heads of State who exchanged views on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in different sectors including; security, infrastructure connectivity, energy, trade and investment, health, among others with the view to promoting peace, stability and prosperity of the two countries.

The Heads of State underlined the ground breaking of the infrastructure projects, will cause a tremendous change in the socio-economic transformation of lives of people from the two nations, directing the Contractor to execute the construction works in a timely manner.