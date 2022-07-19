By Prossy Kisakye

In a move meant to boost export trade, President Museveni has emphasized Uganda’s commitment to ensuring all food and trade standards meet international and particularly UK criterial.

This is in his message ahead of the Uganda-UK annual investment convention slated for September 10th 2022.

Museveni says Uganda has a special relationship with the United Kingdom and Commonwealth in dealing with the issues of economy, culture, history and the fight to end poverty.

He says, through the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development, the government is working with the UK export fund to improve the country’s export infrastructure at the borders and entry points to make it easier to trade.

The president has also said that Uganda’s foods like bananas, cassava, millet and fresh fruits are very good and unique because of the altitude, saying they will be well received by the UK consumers.