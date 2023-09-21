President Yoweri Museveni is expected to preside over the opening of the 29th Uganda International Trade Fair scheduled to run from October 3rd to 10th at the Uganda Manufacturers’ Association (UMA) grounds in Kampala.

This year’s event will run under the theme, “Driving manufacturing and trade efficiency through digital transformation and innovation”. The platform is aimed at showcasing technological advancements and innovative practices shaping the global landscape of manufacturing and trade.

According to UMA, over 1000 local and international exhibitors will participate in the week-long trade exhibition that will host representatives from 30 countries including South Africa, India, South Korea, Lebanon, Iran, Pakistan, and China, among others.

Police spokesperson , MrFred Enanga has assured the public of safety and also called for extra vigilance ahead of the trade fair. He has encouraged all the participants to get official permits to avoid disruption during the event.

A study undertaken by the Uganda Manufacturers Association has revealed that Small and Medium Enterprises in the country that have embraced digitalization registered a 42.2 percent growth last financial year.

The growth has been attributed to adoption of information technology advancements that play a pivotal role in enhancing efficiency, boosting production capacity, creating employment opportunities, and fostering business growth.

Deo J Kayemba, the UMA chair says digitalization provides a crucial platform for SMEs to gain insight into the transformative potential of digital transformation and innovation.