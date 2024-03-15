By Deogratius Wamala | Monitor

Uganda’s national treasury has reappointed John Musinguzi Rujoki as Commissioner General of the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), on the recommendation of the organisation’s board.

URA confirmed the reappointment in a statement issued Friday, noting that the President, the national treasury, and the Central Bank have all shown their unwavering trust and support for the reassignment of the commissioner general.

"This collective endorsement underscores a unified commitment to our nation's fiscal integrity and prosperity," URA notes.