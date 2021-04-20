By Prossy Kisakye

The National Gaming Board Uganda is seeking Shs 6.4 billion to procure a central gaming monitoring system to detect companies that under declare their earnings to government.

This was revealed by the board’s acting Executive Director, Janet Namuli, while appearing before parliament’s finance committee.

She said this gaming transaction monitoring system will help government increase revenue collections from the gaming companies to about Sh 70bn, up from the current Shs45bn.

According to the board’s IT manager Denis Mudene Ngabirano, the move was taken following a 2018/19 F/Y audit report which showed that many gaming companies were under declaring their incomes to Uganda revenue Authority.

Meanwhile, Namuli says to safe guard the youth, they have revived their inspection tours to ensure total compliance with set gaming regulations.