By Ritah Kemigisa

The Committee on Trade, Tourism and Industry has directed Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) to withdraw distinctive marks from energy drinks found to have violated standards.

This after the National Drug Authority (NDA) Executive Director, Dr David Nahamya presented to the committee findings of test samples on some carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks to ascertain caffeine and adulteration levels.

Some of the sampled products that contained alcohol include; Kituzi (1.1%), Power bank (4.4%), Sabarara extra (10.3%) and Entare sana (6%).

Similarly, some alcoholic kombuchas like Kabody coffee had 20% alcohol levels which exceeds the recommended 15 % for alcoholic kombuchas.

Some other 23 products including; Mukama Nayamba, Power play, Akaboozi, Kabody coffee were found to contain medicinal properties that reportedly enhance sexual potency and improve appetite.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mwine Mpaka has given the regulatory body seven days to take punitive action on the companies making the drinks and report back to the committee on the progress.

The UNBS deputy executive director Patricia Ejalu says they have already swung into action and suspended the production of some of the products in question.