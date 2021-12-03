By Juliet Nalwooga

The newly elected Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) chairperson Deo Kayemba has challenged manufacturers to focus on agricultural products value addition if they are to mitigate negative covid pandemic induced economic effects.

Kayemba who takes over from Barbara Mulwana while speaking on the sidelines of the UMA annual general meeting yesterday that saw him elected into the office said that Uganda is endowed with arable land and favorable weather conditions, things he challenged manufacturers to capitalize on.

He also vowed to strengthen engagement with the Public Procurement and Disposal Authority to amend the reservation guidelines and mainstream local content across all sectors.

Kayemba who is also the Managing Director, East African Roofing Systems Ltd has been serving as UMA deputy chair since 2017 and he represents manufacturers on the Capital Markets Authority board.