Nation Media Group has issued a notice to all Kenyan staff over looming layoffs.

According to a memo by the Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Gitagama, the company continues to refocus on priority areas to deliver on the transformation while adequately resourcing staff into areas where their skills are best utilized.

Gitagama says regrettably, the refocus will result in a reorganization of the staff workforce.

He adds that it’s a difficult decision given the prevailing business environment further pledging to carry out the exercise with utmost dignity and in accordance with the labor force of Kenya.

Gitagama has also committed to helping all those affected manage the transition and also rallied others to embrace the changes much as they may be unsettling

In a related development, Next Media services in Uganda have also fired about 30 workers as the company moves to realign its digital strategy to the global digital agenda.

The Group CEO and also chairperson of the National Association of Broadcasters – NAB, Kin Kariisa says given the ever-evolving global trends and media consumption habits, the business needs to adapt and effectively serve its consumers and stakeholders.

In a related development, CNN on Wednesday informed employees that layoffs had commenced, a move that is expected to impact hundreds of employees at the global news network and mark the deepest cuts to the organization in years.

Chris Licht, who took over as chief executive of the network in May, described the cuts in an all-staff memo as a “gut punch” to the organization and told employees that “it is incredibly hard to say goodbye to any one member of the CNN team, much less many.”