By Moses Ndhaye

The government says next it will not increase taxes for the next financial year 2022/2023.

The minister of Finance Matia Kasaijja says the government is doing this to help Ugandans cope with the escalating fuel and essential commodity prices.

Kasaija was this afternoon launching the national budget month for the financial year 2022/2023 in Kampala.

He says the budget which is set to be read on the 14th of June will this time focus on promoting projects which support the development of the local people at the grass-root.

He says Shs 1 Trillion has been allocated to the Parish Development Model, as one of the efforts toward poverty alleviation.