The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has boasted of posting a better performance in its half-year despite the alleged corruption scandal it is currently facing.

Addressing journalists today, the fund’s acting managing director, Patrick Ayota said the fund has collected Shs786 billion in the last six months

He added that the fund’s income also grew in the first and second half of 2022 by 22% and 17% respectively.

Ayota says in the same period, the fund collected Shs643 billion while its assets also increased from Shs17.6 trillion to Shs17.8 trillion.

“Just for the month of January, we collected 121 billion shillings. Amidst the noise, people actually send in their money. If you compare that to the same time in January last year between 1st and 24th, we collected 97 billion shillings,” Ayota said.