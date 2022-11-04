The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Managing Director, Richard Byarugaba has been elected the African region representative to the International Social Security Association (ISSA) bureau.

The election was confirmed at the 34th ISSA general assembly during the World Social Security Forum in Marrakech, Morroco on October 28, 2022. Byarugaba was nominated by the ISSA president, Mohammed Azman bin Aziz Mohammed to the ISSA council, the election body of the association.

The ISSA bureau constitutes the administrative authority of the Association, composed of the president of the ISSA, the treasurer, the secretary-general, and elected members representing the different geographical regions of the world.

The Bureau is charged with the development of the ISSA strategy and action plans, for the activities and budget of the association, setting programme priorities, monitoring, and evaluating accomplishments, and ruling on membership applications. The body is also in charge of the adoption of financial regulations.

Byabakama says it’s an exciting development for him to represent Africa at the international social security association and more importantly, it is a recognition of the tremendous contribution NSSF Uganda has made to the social security industry at both the regional and global levels.

The fund has previously won the ISSA Good Practice Award in the technology space for its e-collections, a straight-through contributions process, good practice award for its financial literacy, and ‘friends with benefits’ communications campaign initiatives.

Byarugaba will serve for a term of 3 years up to 2025, alongside representatives from Africa, Europe, America, Asia and the Pacific.