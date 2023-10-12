Government has identified and ring-fenced 16 categories of goods and services reserved for Ugandan entities in the Oil and Gas sector.

This, according to James Okwi, the skills development officer at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) is meant to maximize the participation of Ugandan businesses in the sector.

Okwi, says that reserving certain goods and services for Ugandan entities is a crucial step in fostering economic growth, employment, and building local capacity within the Oil and Gas sector.

The selected categories include security, civil works, hotel accommodation and catering, fuel supply, environment studies and impact assessments, and ICT services.

“We don’t expect any contract to be awarded to an international service provider when Ugandans can competently provide services. What you need to appreciate is that the standard that has been set in the sector is really high,” Okwi said.

Okwi emphasized the need for all interested service providers to register on the National Supplier Database in order to benefit from the sector and registration on the National Oil and Gas Talent Register for those interested in employment opportunities.