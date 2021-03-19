By Benjamin Jumbe

Parliament has passed the National coffee bill for the second time.

The National Coffee Bill was first passed in August 2020 to provide for the registration of coffee farmers by the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) and sought to repeal the Uganda Coffee Development Authority Act, 1991

President Museveni however declined to assent to the Bill and asked parliament to review several provisions in the proposed law.

The President among other things asked parliament to review clause 26 on the registration of coffee farmers and the issuance of a certificate of registration for coffee nursery operators.