By Prossy Kisakye

President Museveni continues to woo foreign entrepreneurs, in a move meant to boost Uganda’s export trade.

The latest to be targeted is the business community in the US under the Large Retailers and Wholesalers Association of the United States Market.

In a statement, Museveni has promised to appoint trade representatives in the US to ensure good customer care of the clients and alert Ugandan producers through the relevant ministries of Trade and Agriculture of the demand, and ensure consistency of supplies.

He has also promised to meet them in person at an appropriate time to share more detail about what Uganda can offer to its supply chains and outlets.

This is being pushed under the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID)