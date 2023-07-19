Government has been urged to involve the private sector when formulating new taxes to ensure fair outcome of tax policies.

The call comes at a time many private business owners are complaining that government has levied taxes without consulting them on how it affects their businesses.

Speaking at the Top 100 mid-sized companies forum in Kampala, Mr Johnson Omollo, the General Manager of NTV Uganda said there must be a broader inclusion of the private sector when government is drafting new taxes.

He also wants government to broaden the tax base through increasing productivity in the economy especially through agriculture instead of drafting new taxes.