By Moses Ndhaye

Cross-border women traders have asked regional governments to consider enforcing simplified trade regime measures that will facilitate women engaging in small-scale business at the border points.

The executive director of Eastern African Sub-Regional Support Initiative for the Advancement of Women (EASSI) Sheila Kawamara Mishambi says this will help facilitate more women to engage in business.

According to the Uganda Export, Promotions Board figures informal cross-border trade accounts for 25%-35% of the total exports in Uganda.