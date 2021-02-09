By Ritah Kemigisa

Boda Boda hailing app, Safe Boda has assured customers that it will review its new terms and conditions.

This is after getting a backlash from users over the new terms in which the company stated that they will not be held liable for any damages, and that they will have no obligation to intervene in any way in disputes that may arise between drivers, riders or third parties.

The co-founder and Director of Safeboda Ricky Thomson says many people did not read the entire new terms but gives assurance that they will do everything possible to improve their operations.

He has encouraged all customers to give them feedback whenever they are faced with any hardships when using the app.

“ I want to reassure you that we have listened to your feedback and we shall improve on these terms and conditions so that we can make much more friendly so that you can enjoy and be comfortable,” said Mr. Thompson while on morning at NTV On Monday February 8th.