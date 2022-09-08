SafeBoda-Uganda a ride-hailing company has launched SafeCar onto its transportation services, KFM has learnt. A customer will now be able to order a car to pick them up to their preferred destination.

Speaking to KFM, Ricky Rapa Thomson the Co-Founder and Director – SafeBoda Uganda said SafeCar is their Super App with a safer, and more convenient solution to transportation in Uganda.

He says they are going completely cashless and has assured members of the public of safety and privacy.

“”We are in very close contact with NITA-U which is the umbrella body and regulator when it comes to data privacy and data compliance in this country. We have shared our terms of use and in case of any challenge or incident, we will make sure that NITA is directly informed within the shortest time possible,” Rapa said.

SafeBoda hosts a community of over 27,000 motorbike riders that transport customers within the Kampala Metropolitan region.