By Moses Ndhaye

Operators of Small and Medium Enterprises are asking the government not to consider imposing a total lockdown even as the country grapples with a surge in COVID-19 cases because it will adversely affect an already battered economy.

The call comes as the President is set to update the nation later this evening on the current Covid-19 situation.

In his last address on June 6th, President Museveni announced a 42-day partial lockdown that saw all education institutions closed and inter-district travel banned, among other restrictive measures.

Now, the Executive Director Federation of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Uganda, John Walugembe says since the government failed to provide stimulus packages to the SME’s during the first lockdown, a similar move now would only be detrimental to the sector.

The latest figures from the ministry of health show that Uganda has now registered 67, 215 Covid-19 cases with 542 deaths and 48,823 recoveries.