The monthly inflation as measured by the consumer price index for Uganda in April 2023 registered a drop to 8 per cent from 9 per cent registered in March.
This was mainly attributed to laundry soap inflation which registered minus 6 per cent in April compared to 4.4 per cent registered in March, and refined cooking oil inflation registered minus 9 per cent in April compared to 2.8 per cent registered in March the same year.
While releasing the findings on Friday, Mr Edgar Niyimpa, the principal statistician microeconomics at Uganda Bureau of Statistics, said other drivers of the slowdown of inflation were energy fuels and utility inflation which slowed down to 2.1 per cent in April compared to 4.4 per cent in March. Read more