The monthly inflation as measured by the consumer price index for Uganda in April 2023 registered a drop to 8 per cent from 9 per cent registered in March.

This was mainly attributed to laundry soap inflation which registered minus 6 per cent in April compared to 4.4 per cent registered in March, and refined cooking oil inflation registered minus 9 per cent in April compared to 2.8 per cent registered in March the same year.