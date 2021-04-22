By Moses Ndhaye

The Uganda experts’ promotions board has underscored the need for policymakers to promote policies that target the increase in exports.

The executive director for the Uganda exports promotions board Dr. Elly Twineyo says this is among the strategies through which government can escape the scenario of begging funding from donors.

He says, donors who have been providing funding to developing countries have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore the funding is bound to be cut.

He adds that the country can rather work and promote exports with the donor countries rather than waiting for the donations.